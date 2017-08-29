'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Share Details of Daughter's Birth & Cute New Pics!

Baby Emerson Avery Tolbert was born on Aug. 17, four weeks ahead of Roper's due date. During Monday's podcast, Tolbert revealed that he had trouble believing that Roper was actually in labor, because she'd been having premature contractions for a month.

"Go take a bath and calm down... go eat something," he recalled telling his wife. "I thought she was full of sh*t. It was like the boy who cried wolf."

“I’m eating McDonald’s McMuffins while Jade is in the tub and Jade starts screaming at me because of the smell of it,” he continued. “I had two bites left of my McMuffin when Jade started losing her s--t, so naturally I finished them and went over to help her."