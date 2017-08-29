'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Share Details of Daughter's Birth & Cute New Pics!
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are so in love with their baby girl!
The Bachelor in Paradise couple opened up about being new parents while appearing on Ashley Iaconetti's I Don't Get It podcast on Monday.
RELATED: Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Reveal Daughter's Name, Share 'Vulnerable' Look at Being New Parents
Baby Emerson Avery Tolbert was born on Aug. 17, four weeks ahead of Roper's due date. During Monday's podcast, Tolbert revealed that he had trouble believing that Roper was actually in labor, because she'd been having premature contractions for a month.
"Go take a bath and calm down... go eat something," he recalled telling his wife. "I thought she was full of sh*t. It was like the boy who cried wolf."
“I’m eating McDonald’s McMuffins while Jade is in the tub and Jade starts screaming at me because of the smell of it,” he continued. “I had two bites left of my McMuffin when Jade started losing her s--t, so naturally I finished them and went over to help her."
RELATED: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Celebrate Their Babymoon in Hawaii -- See Pics!
The couple, who married in a televised wedding last year, eventually made it to the hospital, where Roper went the natural route, forgoing an epidural.
“I just kept saying, 'I can do this, I can do this,' in my head, and I got through it,” she explained, praising Tolbert for helping her through the birth.
“Besides him making fun of me, when it was time for me to push, he was a badass too, because the midwife was not going to let him get away without being active in my labor,” she said. “To me, [seeing him participate in the delivery] was really impressive, that he was wanting to be so involved. And he was pretty encouraging, telling me, ‘You can do this!’”
“People always say you don’t realize how much you can love somebody until you have a kid," Roper added of motherhood. "It's wild!"
EXCLUSIVE: Evan Bass and Carly Waddell On How 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal Affected Their Televised Wedding
"There was this one night where she was up every hour and I got no sleep and I was just crying the entire night and I’m like, ‘I can’t even be mad at you because I just look at your face,’” she gushed. "It’s just like, this crazy love. It makes me love everything even more. I love Tanner more. I love Emerson. I love my dogs more. Like, I thought I’d come home and I’d think, ‘Oh, you guys are just dogs now.’ But it makes me love them even more. Your heart is just so full, it’s unbelievable.”
Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are also expecting a little girl. See what they told ET about their pregnancy in the video below.