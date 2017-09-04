'Bachelor in Paradise': Dean Unglert's Love Triangle Finally Explodes as One Woman Storms Off The Show
Dean Unglert's Bachelor in Paradise love triangle finally exploded on Monday night's episode of the ABC dating show, and the best he cold say was "I'm sorry."
The 26-year-old reality star spent weeks juggling Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman, but it seems last week's steamy pool makeout with Danielle was the last straw.
RELATED: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan Are Engaged!
Viewers saw Kristina confront Dean the next morning for kissing Danielle "right in front of my face," to which Dean confessed that he wouldn't have done it if he knew that she was watching.
"Last rose ceremony, we stayed the night together, and then in 10 hours, you're doing that. That was so disrespectful to me," Kristina replied. "I'm not going to just be there when you want to pursue other relationships and just kind of like, wait for you. So if that's what you want to do, do that."
"Be honest with me, and I feel like you were, up to the point that you did that. Because everything that you've said about me, and how you were feeling, just like, means nothing. Like, you have no idea how much it stung. I do not want to feel the way I do," she continued. "I know I deserve better than that."
With the women in power this rose ceremony, Dean had to figure out if he was going to try to make things right with Kristina, or continue pursuing a relationship with Danielle (whose rose ceremony outfit we COULD NOT get over. Whatchu wearing, girl?).
EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios Reveals She Confronted DeMario Jackson: 'I'm So Mad at You!'
"I'm going to tell Kristina that I'm going to pursue whatever with you," he told Danielle at the rose ceremony, as Kristina exploded.
"You want to pursue, not even a woman -- a girl -- who was straddling a man in the ocean, next night with you, next night with Jack Stone?" Kristina asked Dean, accusing him of misleading her before getting into a fight with Raven Gates and calling Danielle out for "f**king me up in every way."
"I do not one bit think she's innocent!" she yelled, storming off to the bar in tears.
After a heart to heart with Wells Adams, who asked her why she's "fighting for someone who's not fighting for you" (doing bartenders everywhere proud!), Kristina made her decision to leave at the rose ceremony.
RELATED: Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth Party With 'Bachelor in Paradise' Family After Engagement
"In my next relationship, I want to be valued, I want to be respected, and I want to be put first by someone who admires me for who I am and sees the value in me," she declared. "So that said, I cannot give out this rose tonight."
Dean followed Kristina out, mumbling "I hate myself," and "I'm sorry," before she hopped in the limo and left Paradise for good -- and he went back to accept Danielle's rose.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
ET sat down with Danielle last month, where she called her love triangle with Dean and Kristina "cringeworthy," and revealed that she doesn't think Dean is "mature" enough to be the Bachelor.
See more in the video below.