'Bachelor in Paradise': Dean Unglert's Love Triangle Finally Explodes as One Woman Storms Off The Show

Viewers saw Kristina confront Dean the next morning for kissing Danielle "right in front of my face," to which Dean confessed that he wouldn't have done it if he knew that she was watching.

"Last rose ceremony, we stayed the night together, and then in 10 hours, you're doing that. That was so disrespectful to me," Kristina replied. "I'm not going to just be there when you want to pursue other relationships and just kind of like, wait for you. So if that's what you want to do, do that."

"Be honest with me, and I feel like you were, up to the point that you did that. Because everything that you've said about me, and how you were feeling, just like, means nothing. Like, you have no idea how much it stung. I do not want to feel the way I do," she continued. "I know I deserve better than that."

With the women in power this rose ceremony, Dean had to figure out if he was going to try to make things right with Kristina, or continue pursuing a relationship with Danielle (whose rose ceremony outfit we COULD NOT get over. Whatchu wearing, girl?).