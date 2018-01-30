'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Danielle Maltby Is Dating 'Big Brother's Paul Calafiore -- See the Pics!

Danielle Maltby didn't find love with Wells Adams on Bachelor in Paradise -- but she did with another reality star!

The blonde beauty is dating Big Brother star Paul Calafiore, and judging by her Instagram pics, she's totally smitten.

"Melting 💓," Maltby captioned a couple of Polaroid shots of the two kissing and cuddling at an event on Monday.

melting 💓 A post shared by Danielle Maltby (@dmmaltby) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:58pm PST

Calafiore, meanwhile, shared a snap of Maltby sitting on his lap. "Wedding Season ❤️," he wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Wedding Season ❤️ A post shared by Paul Calafiore (@paulcalafiore_) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:45pm PST

A source close to the couple tells ET that Maltby and Calafiore "are completely smitten with each other. Her friends absolutely adore him and he’s been saying she’s the most amazing woman he’s ever met, and he can’t wait for her to meet his family and friends."

Maltby is best known by fans for competing on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017. She later appeared on season four of Bachelor in Paradise, where she shared a steamy kiss with Adams (who is now dating Sarah Hyland), but the two decided they were better as friends.

Calafiore appeared on season 18 of Big Brother, where he struck up a showmance with fellow houseguest Zakiyah Everette -- after his proposal to another woman was denied before going on the show.

See what he told ET about the situation in the video below.

Additional reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise': Wells Adams Reveals His Relationship Status With Danielle Maltby

EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Brother's Paulie Calafiore Reveals He Proposed to Another Woman Before Dating Zakiyah Everette

Sarah Hyland Kisses Wells Adams at Pre-SAG Awards Party: Pics!