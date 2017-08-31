'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan Are Engaged!

The two got engaged during the ABC series' season four finale taping on Wednesday, ET confirms.

Nolan and Peth quickly became one of Paradise's strongest couples, as they hit it off on day one of the new season. Fans saw their relationship continue to grow week after week, and despite their brief fight on Tuesday's episode (in which Peth learned the power of "trigger words" after jokingly telling Nolan, "F**k you"), they proved they were in it for the long haul.