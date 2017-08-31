'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan Are Engaged!
It seems Paradise was saved after all.
After a summer of scandal followed Bachelor in Paradise's Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, another one of the show's couples, Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth, have found their happy ending.
The two got engaged during the ABC series' season four finale taping on Wednesday, ET confirms.
Nolan and Peth quickly became one of Paradise's strongest couples, as they hit it off on day one of the new season. Fans saw their relationship continue to grow week after week, and despite their brief fight on Tuesday's episode (in which Peth learned the power of "trigger words" after jokingly telling Nolan, "F**k you"), they proved they were in it for the long haul.
Before finding love on Paradise, Nolan made headlines for her "emotionally intelligent" tiff with Corinne Olympios on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. Peth, meanwhile, was sent home by JoJo Fletcher on her season of The Bachelorette.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with Peth and Nolan's engagement airing on the Sept. 11 finale.
