'Bachelor' Sean Lowe Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary With 'Hottie McSpicy Pants' Wife Catherine

Happy anniversary to Sean and Catherine Lowe!

The Bachelor alums celebrated four years of wedded bliss on Friday -- and took to Instagram to celebrate with adorable throwback pics from their wedding.

"Celebrating 4 years of marriage with my sidekick Hottie McSpicy Pants today!" Sean captioned a photo of himself taking off his wife's garter. "Life is better with you attached to my hip @catherinegiudici."

Catherine, meanwhile, poked a little fun at Sean's wedding day tears, writing, "Goodness gracious, I love this man. Happy Anniversary sweets!" alongside two screenshots of her husband losing it as they walked down the aisle during their televised wedding.

Sean, who proposed to Catherine on the season finale of The Bachelor in 2013, is the only Bachelor to marry his final pick. Nearly five years later, the couple -- already parents to 1-year-old Samuel -- is expecting their second child. ET recently spoke with the twosome, who revealed the secret to their Bachelor success.

"First, you have to commit," Sean said. "Especially coming off of a show like The Bachelor. You’re being pulled in 1,000 different directions and you have to ... make each other your No. 1 priority."

"It takes a lot of work," he continued. "Surround yourself with good people, good couples you can look up to and ask advice from. ... As a married man you alter your ways and do what you can to please your spouse. I think we both do a good job of that. It’s all about committing through good times or bad. ... Breaking up is never an option."

As for how the show can produce more lasting couples, Sean said they should "clean up the social media aspect."

"We do our fair share, but if you were to contractually obligate these people to lay off for a year or so, I think it might produce better couples or contestants," he shared. "I get the feeling people are going on it to get an Instagram following and make money any way they can, and I think that’s harmed the show."

See more on the pair in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Catherine Lowe Reveals Second Pregnancy With Husband Sean Was a 'Surprise' (Exclusive)

Sean and Catherine Lowe Have a Timeline for Adoption While Pregnant With Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Sean Lowe on How The ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Could Produce Better Couples (Exclusive)

Related Gallery