'The Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Krystal Starts to Panic as She Hijacks the Rose Ceremony (Exclusive)

Things are getting serious on The Bachelor, and Krystal might finally be starting to crack.

The fitness coach has positioned herself as this season's villain, never hesitating to steal Arie Luyendyk Jr. away from the other women -- or declare that she can already tell she's his final pick. Things seem to take a turn on Monday's episode, however, as the ladies notice that Krystal is "starting to panic," and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek.

Arie decides he's made up his mind this week, canceling the cocktail party and heading straight to the rose ceremony, which doesn't sit well with Krystal.

"Wait, I'm sorry. Would you mind if I just had a quick moment of your time?" she asks in the clip, looking visibly distraught.

"Yeah," Arie says, as he drops the first rose and heads off for a private conversation.

