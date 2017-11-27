‘Bachelor’ Star Kelly Travis Announces Her First Pregnancy With Cute Reveal: Pic!
Bachelor Nation is about to get just a little bit bigger! Bachelor star Kelly Travis announced her first pregnancy over the holiday weekend with a sweet sonogram Instagram post.
“Hamm in the oven! So excited to announce baby Hamm is due June 2018. #thankful #hammintheoven,” she captioned the shot of her sonogram covered in confetti.
This is the first child for Travis and her husband, Hunter Hamm, who tied the knot in April 2016.
The 31-year-old reality star competed on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor. And though things clearly didn’t work out between the two, Travis has stayed close to her fellow contestant-turned-future-Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman.
The pair even rang in Dorfman’s 30th birthday together back in April.
“Spent the weekend in NYC celebrating this girl! Happy 30th @andi_dorfman!” Travis captioned a selfie. “There's no one better to dance on counters, drink red wine, and gaycation with. You're the best best friend a girl could ask for and I'm glad you're mine! Love you s'much.”
Travis had been dating Hamm for four years when they split prior to her time on The Bachelor. She told Modern Luxury that while she was filming the show, her heart was not on Juan Pablo.
“I found myself wishing I was with Hunter, instead of at all the incredible places the show was taking me,” she told the site, adding that once she was eliminated, she quickly headed back home. “He was there when I got to the airport, and we have spent every day and night together since.”
