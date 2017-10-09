‘Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall to Make Acting Debut Opposite Minnie Driver

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall is returning to ABC, and this time, the 37-year-old hunk is making his primetime acting debut!

The reality star has been confirmed for a guest stint opposite Minnie Driver on Speechless, a sitcom centered on a family, whose son is navigating high school while suffering from cerebral palsy.

“Nick will play a hunky B-movie actor who takes his craft way too seriously,” the network told People. “After befriending JJ (Micah Fowler) on a set, ‘Tyson’ summons all his powers for the performance of a lifetime, deceiving Maya and Jimmy to get JJ out of hot water.”

The episode will reportedly shoot next week and air in November.