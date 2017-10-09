‘Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall to Make Acting Debut Opposite Minnie Driver
The Bachelor’s Nick Viall is returning to ABC, and this time, the 37-year-old hunk is making his primetime acting debut!
The reality star has been confirmed for a guest stint opposite Minnie Driver on Speechless, a sitcom centered on a family, whose son is navigating high school while suffering from cerebral palsy.
“Nick will play a hunky B-movie actor who takes his craft way too seriously,” the network told People. “After befriending JJ (Micah Fowler) on a set, ‘Tyson’ summons all his powers for the performance of a lifetime, deceiving Maya and Jimmy to get JJ out of hot water.”
The episode will reportedly shoot next week and air in November.
The news comes after ET learned that the Milwaukee native resumed acting classes in July.
According to a source, Viall enrolled in a four to six-week intensive acting course, with a weekly class to learn acting basics before moving into comedy training.
The classes were at the same Los Angeles studio where Viall took classes prior to filming The Bachelor.
