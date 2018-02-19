'Bachelor' Star Tia Booth Reveals Whether She'd Be the Bachelorette (Exclusive)

Things didn't work out for Tia Booth on The Bachelor, but would she ever be the Bachelorette?

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Arkansas native at The Bachelor's Women Tell All taping last week, where she revealed if becoming the franchise's next lead could be in her future after her devastating goodbye with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"I think it would be an amazing experience getting to be the Bachelorette and to get to meet some amazing men," Tia shared. "I know it would be tough, but I would kinda be in control and in charge."

"I think it would be another learning and growing experience, and I'm all for that," she continued. "Thirty years from now, I don't want to say, 'Well, I turned that down because I was scared or nervous.'"

Tia quickly won fans over with the same Arkansas charm and honesty that they loved so much in her friend Raven Gates on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. Viewers saw Raven make an appearance in Tia's intro for Arie's season of The Bachelor, where she gave her pal some worthwhile advice.

"It's different than what I expected because it was so real so quickly," Tia explained. "She gave me some great advice about just being open and honest and being yourself and speaking your truth."

"She told me, 'You're an amazing human, you're funny. You have all these things, but you really need to stand up for yourself if necessary,' and I feel like that's what I did," she added, noting that while Raven didn't end up with Nick, she did find love with Adam Gottschalk on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I would love to be in Paradise," Tia said. "I would love to continue on this Bachelor journey."

"Obviously [Raven] had such a great experience with the show that it made me wanna go on the show, and I can honestly say that it's one of the best experiences of my life," she shared. "I have no regrets."

The Bachelorairs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and the show's Women Tell All special airs on Sunday, Feb. 25.

