'Bachelor' Villain Krystal Nielson Has 'No Regrets,' Reveals Why She Feels 'Disrespected' By Arie (Exclusive)

Krystal Nielson has no regrets.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with this season's Bachelor villain at the show's Women Tell All taping last week, where she opened up about how she's handled hate on social media -- and why she wouldn't do anything differently.

"Of course, looking back, there's always things [you think you could have done differently], but I wouldn't want to tweak or change [anything]. I had to come in and say I played all out. Every emotion I felt, I felt it in the moment and I really poured myself into this whole process and experience so I have no regrets," she said.

"I just felt very misunderstood in this whole entire journey and I got very in my head," she continued. "It was just hard to be myself when there was so many eyes watching my every single move, and even it got to the point where you develop further into this journey. I just felt very criticized."

The San Diego native said comments online didn't affect her so much as it did her family.

"It's really challenging especially because able to kind of deflect from it and separate myself but my family was very hurt," she revealed. "I made a post about this because a lot of bloggers had made comments about how inappropriate this cyberbullying had been on my page and how I should be deleting these comments. So i had to [address it], because I couldn't pretend it wasn't happening."

Krystal had no problem telling people what she thought of them on the show. Though they started off strong, her relationship with Arie Luyendyk Jr. quickly went downhill in week five, after she refused to attend the rest of the group date when Arie broke his promise, and invited all the women out after a bowling competition. Krystal's co-stars called her out for slamming the Bachelor in their car ride home, allegedly calling him a liar (among other names) -- but she's not exactly apologizing.

"You're going to go off and get pissed as f**k when things hit the roof. To be able to walk away and see the other person's side and to be able to communicate through it, I think I was just trying to relay that," she expressed of her conversations with Arie. "Even in Paris, I was like, 'Can you come to my side? Can you see where we're coming from? Because I was mad and I said things that hurt, but I could understand where you were.'"

"I was just really upset and hurt. I felt that my teammates and I were disrespected [by Arie's decision to invite the losing team out], and I felt that we should take a stand," she added of the bowling date. "Arie pulling back his word and dangling a carrot for us to dance and perform and then pulling it away, it's not OK with me, and I would never tolerate that in the real world."

Krystal also called out Arie for encouraging her confident behavior, which made her an enemy of the other women in the house.

"We saw that Arie loved how confident and strong I was, and aggressive, in seeking time for him, and he really assured that to me, so I continued that," she said. "[And] I feel that very much so ostracized me from the other women because they felt I was being disrespectful to them... I made the relationship my priority."

And while Krystal wouldn't reveal if she came on the show to date Peter Kraus, she did share that she's currently single -- and open to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I love the beaches, but we will see. If I'm single this summer, maybe," she teased.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with the show's dramatic Women Tell All reunion airing Sunday, Feb. 25.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Krystal Shows Her 'Futuristic Side' as Another Woman Tells Arie She's Falling in Love

'The Bachelor': One Woman Breaks Up With Arie Luyendyk Jr. Right Before Hometowns

'Bachelor Winter Games' Teases Big Proposal -- See the Ring!