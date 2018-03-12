'Bachelor Winter Games' Couple Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Break Up (Exclusive)

The fiery love has thawed for one Bachelor Winter Games couple.

Fan favorite Ashley Iaconetti has confirmed to ET that she and her BWG boyfriend, Kevin Wendt, have split. Iaconetti and the Canadian were declared the "winners" of the first season of the show and given golden roses on the finale.

ET first learned of the split through a source, who told us there are no hard feelings between Iaconetti and Wendt; it was simply difficult to make a new relationship work long distance (Iaconetti lives in Los Angeles.)

"It was a little weird to have to figure out a long-term plan so soon," the source said. "Ashley and Kevin were both really into each other, they just weren't sure if it was a forever thing. And it's hard to date long distance like that."

Bachelor Nation fans will likely have questions as the pair seemed totally smitten post-finale, and even posted pictures of each other just a few days ago.

To that end, and in a sign of major maturity, Iaconetti tells ET that she and Wendt will jointly address the split on the next episode of her iHeart Radio podcast, The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. They'll explain what happened between them and what's next.

Iaconetti previously appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, during which she dated Jared Haibon. She also co-hosts the podcast I Don't Get It.

Additional reporting by Katie Krause

