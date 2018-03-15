'Bachelor Winter Games' Stars Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Reveal Why They Split

Ashley Iaconetti is getting candid about her split from her Bachelor Winter Games boyfriend, Kevin Wendt.

On Wednesday's episode of iHeartRadio's The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, titled "From Winter Games to Winter Break," the reality star invited Wendt to come on as a guest. Together, they explained to Iaconetti's co-host, former Bachelor Ben Higgins, why they decided to call it quits.

"It sounds a little harsh, but it’s just that lack of -- there’s magic. We get along very well, it’s just there’s a little something missing and you can't really pinpoint what it is," said Iaconetti, who was declared the "winner" of the first season of BWG with Wendt. "That’s just how I feel."

Wendt agreed, saying, "I feel like that’s normal and I feel like you get those connections all the time where, if you take away our outside world and just put Ashley and me on an island together, we’d probably get along really well. And that’s what Vermont was."

"I'm very hard at giving up on things," Wendt added. "And I'm not saying that we gave up on it … I'm saying I was still ready to come there again. And I know her birthday, I wanted to be there when I had to work and I was planning on coming out as of that week or she was going to come here. I knew we definitely had an uphill battle. I wasn't 100 percent in yet, but I also knew I wanted to see her again."

But now that it's been a few days since their split, Wendt says he knows Iaconetti "made the right call," and this is "the way it should be."

"I feel like I got friend-zoned. Ashley, you friend-zoned me," he joked. "But I'm OK. I think the more I process it and the more — I mean, I've kept it kind of to myself. I didn't want any comments getting out there without us doing this. I want the best things for Ashley. I just don’t think the spark was fully ignited by the time we had the conversations, but I respect her for at least doing it earlier on. We could have done two or three more trips and then it just would kind of dragged out, so it’s all good. It makes sense."

Iaconetti chimed in again, explaining that she wants fans to know that despite how things went down, she and Wendt are still on "friendly terms."

"I just didn’t want people to make assumptions," she said. "[What I] wanted to prevent was everybody's personal interpretations and all the social media picking apart."

ET broke the news on Monday that Iaconetti and Wendt broke up. A source told us at the time that there were no hard feelings between the former lovebirds -- it was simply difficult to make the relationship work long distance, with Iaconetti in Los Angeles and Wendt in Canada.

"It was a little weird to have to figure out a long-term plan so soon," the source said. "Ashley and Kevin were both really into each other, they just weren't sure if it was a forever thing. And it's hard to date long distance like that."

