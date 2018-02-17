'Bachelor Winter Games' Teases Big Proposal -- See the Ring!

Looks like someone did get engaged on The Bachelor Winter Games after all.

The Bachelor spinoff teased a big proposal on Twitter on Friday, sharing a photo of a couple holding hands on what looks to be the set of a Winter Games reunion show. Front and center was a huge diamond engagement ring, courtesy of Neil Lane.

"Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week! 💍🎊❄️," Winter Games captioned the photo.

Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week! 💍🎊❄️ pic.twitter.com/MNXfNB7jY3 — The Bachelor Winter Games (@BachWinterGames) February 17, 2018

While the identity of the happy couple wasn't revealed, fans were quick to guess that the lucky woman was Clare Crawley -- and the lucky man was Benoit Beausejour-Savard (despite him leaving in tears on Thursday's episode).

Chris Harrison told reporters earlier this month that he and producers weren't expecting proposals this time around, given the show's short production schedule.

“We thought [Winter Games] had the potential [for successful relationships like Paradise], but the difference is the time frame. Our hope was that we would at least have a relationship,” Harrison conceded. “We dialed our expectations back just a little bit… but I think we exceeded our expectations.”

“You’ll see more than one couple come out of this,” he added, confirming that Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy made a love connection. “I wanted to see if we could cross borders… we did that.”

Winter Games returns Tuesday, Feb. 20, before holding its finale on Thursday, Feb. 22. See more on the show in the video below.

