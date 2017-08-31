'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay and Fiancé Bryan Abasolo Enjoy Date Night in Dallas -- See the Cute Pic!
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are still going strong!
The lovebirds, who became engaged during the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette, enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, taking to Instagram to share a pic from their night out.
The two dined at Nobu, a trendy, upscale restaurant that serves Japanese-Peruvian fare.
"Cocoa butter kisses 😘," Lindsay captioned the pic, which featured her fiancé smiling big as she gave him a smooch on the cheek.
It appears the two have been having a blast ever since The Bachelorette wrapped. Earlier this month, Lindsay and Abasolo took a road trip, where the 32-year-old attorney couldn't help herself from flashing her engagement ring while documenting their getaway via Instagram Stories.
"Bling bling," the text over a video of her massive sparkler read.
