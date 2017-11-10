'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Are Living Together: Inside Their New Life in Dallas (Exclusive)

Fans saw the pair get engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorettein August, weeks after Abasolo actually proposed. Living in the spotlight has definitely been an adjustment for the lovebirds, who admit that the day following After the Final Rosewas their "toughest day" as a couple.

"It was a very tough situation. It was a lot of backlash on social media, but I think it just made us stronger," Abasolo explained, noting the attention circulating Lindsay's dramatic breakup with her runner-up, Peter Kraus. "We were very communicative and we definitely talk about all the issues that come about, and all the press that's out there negatively."

"It was tense... the focus was taken away from our happy moment and placed on the drama," Lindsay agreed. "It was important for us not to turn on each other and to really stay strong, honest [and] open. Just really understanding each other and everything that was going on, that carried us through and really built a foundation for our relationship."

"[Bryan is] a very good balance for me... Bryan was the one who was like, 'Let's continue to be ourselves and then people will fall in line -- and if they don't, they don't. But we're just going to continue living our lives and the relationship that we have with each other," she continued, as Abasolo noted that "being a little older than the average couple on the Bachelor franchise" helps them avoid some negativity.