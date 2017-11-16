'Bachelorette' Star Emily Maynard Announces Baby Boy's Name With Sweet Pic -- See Her Cute Posts!

Emily Maynard is one happy mama!



The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the name of her fourth child, a baby boy, just four days after he was born.



Maynard shared an adorable pic of her newborn all bundled up in a cozy white bed sheet.



"We finally came up with a name and were able to leave the hospital!" she captioned it. "Meet Gatlin Avery Johnson, the sweetest little brother this family ever could've asked for."