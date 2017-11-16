'Bachelorette' Star Emily Maynard Announces Baby Boy's Name With Sweet Pic -- See Her Cute Posts!
Emily Maynard is one happy mama!
The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the name of her fourth child, a baby boy, just four days after he was born.
Maynard shared an adorable pic of her newborn all bundled up in a cozy white bed sheet.
"We finally came up with a name and were able to leave the hospital!" she captioned it. "Meet Gatlin Avery Johnson, the sweetest little brother this family ever could've asked for."
MORE: Emily Maynard Welcomes Baby No. 4!
Her husband, Tyler Johnson, shared the same photo, captioning his, "Gatlin Avery Johnson. 8lbs 5oz.20". May you love the Lord and love the brotherhood. John 13:35, 1 Peter 2:17."
"This woman is my everything," another post read, which featured a snap of Maynard cradling Gatlin. "I feel very overwhelmed at God's blessings."
The posts came just a few days after Maynard asked her Instagram followers for help in naming their son. Maynard and Johnson also share two other sons, 2-year-old Jennings and 1-year-old Gibson, as well as Maynard's 12-year-old daughter, Josephine, from her relationship with late race car driver Ricky Hendrick.
Congrats to the happy couple!