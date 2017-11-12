'Bachelorette' Star Emily Maynard Welcomes Baby No. 4 -- See the Sweet Pic!
Emily Maynard Johnson is a new mom once again!
Emily smiled for a cute snapshot from her hospital bed while holding her newborn baby, which her husband, Tyler Johnson, shared to his Instagram story with the caption "#4 here."
On Monday, the proud mom took to Instagram to share an adorable family snap, revealing they have yet to come up with a name for their little guy.
"God is so good... my cup runneth over... {welcome New Baby Johnson to the world. If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!}" she wrote.
The reality star also shared a photo of a celebratory bottle of Veuve Cliquot champagne, which the couple enjoyed in the hospital.
PHOTOS: Oh, Baby! Celeb Birth Announcements
Emily and Tyler -- who tied the knot in June 2014 -- share two sons, 2-year-old Jennings and 1-year-old Gibson, as well as Emily's 12-year-old daughter, Josephine, from her relationship with late race car driver Ricky Hendrick.
Congrats to the happy couple on their new bundle of joy!
WATCH: Former 'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4 -- See the Pics!
The 31-year-old mother of four announced she was expecting in August, and revealed that the pregnancy had a few bumps in the road -- including unexpected surgery.
In the Instagram post she shared announcing the big news, Emily wrote, "This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn't change it for the world."
Check out the video below for more on TheBachelorette alum's pregnancy journey.