Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Takes His Little Girl Ava to the Daddy-Daughter Dance -- See the Sweet Pics

Everybody, rock your body at the daddy-daughter dance!

Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean took to Instagram on Friday night to share pics from his special night with his 5-year-old daughter, Ava.

"Ready for my first daddy-daughter dance at Ava’s school," the 40-year-old singer captioned a black-and-white pic of himself looking sharp in a suit with a boutonnière pinned to his chest. "Best night ever. More pics to come."

"Best night ever. I was Ava’s date to her first daddy daughter dance!! I love you Ava," he wrote alongside a picture of the two posing together.

He continued to gush about his little girl, writing, "Daddy loves you baby. Great time tonight. I’ll always be your date baby girl," in a third snap.

McLean and his wife, Rochelle, are also parents to almost one-year-old daughter Lyric. ET chatted with the singer following the birth of his second child and shared the meaning behind her unique name.

"Rochelle got to name Ava after Ava Gardner because she loves old Hollywood, then she took my middle name, James, but spelled it differently," the boy bander explained. "So, I got to pick this time. I mean, lyrics… Backstreet Boys… it’s pretty cool, right?"

He also revealed to ET a couple months later that little Lyric already has great taste in music.

“She just loves music. She doesn’t like driving in the car, so we have to have music on," McLean shared in May. "We’re starting her out really young. Right now, she’s been listening a lot to David Bowie -- she likes to do her little hand movements to David Bowie! It’s fun.”

