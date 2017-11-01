'A Bad Moms Christmas' Review: Come for the Bad Moms, Stay for the Bad Grandmas

I only just recently saw the original Bad Moms -- it was DVRed at an Airbnb I was staying at and I do love Kathryn Hahn -- which isn't that delayed a viewing, really, as it only came out last summer. But I skipped it at first, because Bad Moms looked...bad, a hard-R comedy about moms who've had it and so rebel by doing whip-its and driving muscle cars and calling each other "bitches,” things men think women would want to do if only society allowed them. (Both Bad Moms and its sequel are written and directed by two dudes, the same dudes behind The Hangover.)

If you never saw Bad Moms either, I'm here to tell you -- as word-of-mouth promised me -- it's...not bad. It's not great -- no no no -- but the cast is: Hahn as Carla, the single mom who has the big hair and all the p*ssy jokes, and whose undeniably male-scripted brashness Hahn manages to sell with believable bravado; Kristen Bell as Kiki, the weirdo stay-at-home mom whom Bell keeps out of aquirkable territory with just enough sweet vulnerability; and Mila Kunis as Amy, the straight man of the three who wants everyone to know that moms are overworked, underappreciated and horny and, by the way, they get pretty sh*tty Christmas presents, too.