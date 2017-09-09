Bam Margera Opens Up About His Struggle With Bulimia: 'The Rock Star Life and Drinking Spun Out of Control'

“I remember when me and Ville Valo were out in London and he woke up at noon, opened up the mini bar and cracked open a beer. That was the first time I was introduced to day drinking,” Margera admitted.

The Viva la Bam alum's mother recalled that her son's destructive behavior slowly slid into bulimic tendencies.

“We would go out to dinner and then he would immediately excuse himself and go to the bathroom," April said. "I said, ‘Are you throwing up?’ He says, ‘Yeah, yeah, sometimes I throw up and that way I’m not gonna get fat.’"

She continued, "It really hurts me when people make comments like, ‘You look like you gained some weight there. Hey, wow, Bam… you’re looking like your dad.’ I don’t respond, but I feel like saying, ‘He was drinking alcohol and he was bulimic and that’s why he was thin.’”