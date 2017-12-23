Bam Margera Welcomes First Child -- See the Pic!

Congrats to Bam Margera!

The Jackass and Viva La Bam star has welcomed his first child with his wife, Nicole -- a son named Phoenix Wolf. Margera announced the happy news on Instagram early Saturday morning.

The former reality star shared a couple photos from the hospital -- one of baby Phoenix sitting swaddled on his mom's chest, and another of his father, Phil, wearing a Santa suit as he visited his new grandson.

Margera and Nicole married in 2013 in Reykjavik, Iceland, and announced their pregnancy on Instagram in June.

