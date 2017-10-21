Bar Refaeli Welcomes Second Child With Husband Adi Ezra

Bar Rafaeli is a mom again!

The 32-year-old model welcomed her second child, a daughter, with husband Adi Ezra, ET has confirmed.

"Our hearts are full of love right now, as I am excited to announce I am a 'mom of two,'" Rafaeli tells ET. "We welcomed Liv’s little sister, Elle, into the world on Friday, October 20th at 20:50 pm, weighing 3 kilos. We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives."

The couple is already parents to 1-year-old daughter Liv.