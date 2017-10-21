Bar Refaeli Welcomes Second Child With Husband Adi Ezra
Bar Rafaeli is a mom again!
The 32-year-old model welcomed her second child, a daughter, with husband Adi Ezra, ET has confirmed.
"Our hearts are full of love right now, as I am excited to announce I am a 'mom of two,'" Rafaeli tells ET. "We welcomed Liv’s little sister, Elle, into the world on Friday, October 20th at 20:50 pm, weighing 3 kilos. We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives."
The couple is already parents to 1-year-old daughter Liv.
Rafaeli announced that she was expecting back in March by posting an Instagram pic of her growing belly.
“Something's cooking ...” the supermodel captioned a mirror selfie of her bare baby bump.
Since then, Rafaeli has been updating fans on Instagram on her pregnancy. Just a week ago she wrote, "I got the point of being pregnant! You can come out," alongside a pic of her in a bathing suit.
