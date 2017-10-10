Barack and Michelle Obama 'Disgusted' by Harvey Weinstein Allegations
The Obamas have spoken out on Harvey Weinstein.
The former first couple addressed the being levied against Harvey Weinstein in a joint statement read on-air on CNN.
"Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status," the couple said. "We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we need to build a culture -- including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect -- so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future."
The allegations hit home to the former president and first lady as this summer, their oldest daughter, Malia, interned for the super producer in New York City.
Additionally, Weinsten contributed money to the president's re-election efforts in 2012, according to the Center For Responsive Politics OpenSecrets website, and was photographed visiting the White House several times during the former president's term. During a White House student film symposium in 2013, the former first lady thanked Weinstein for helping to organize the event.
"This is possible because of Harvey, and he is a wonderful human being, a good friend, and just a powerhouse," Mrs. Obama said at the time.
Weinstein has since been fired by the Weinstein Company and apologized in a statement to The New York Times for past behavior that "has caused a lot of pain." however, he has denied through his lawyer and rep many of the allegations levied against him.
Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, said in a statement to ET that the initial Times story last week was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."
On Tuesday, both The New Yorker and The New York Times published stories that included allegations made by actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Asia Argento and others.
“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," his spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to ET following the reports. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement reads. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”
