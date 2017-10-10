Barack and Michelle Obama 'Disgusted' by Harvey Weinstein Allegations

The allegations hit home to the former president and first lady as this summer, their oldest daughter, Malia, interned for the super producer in New York City.

Additionally, Weinsten contributed money to the president's re-election efforts in 2012, according to the Center For Responsive Politics OpenSecrets website, and was photographed visiting the White House several times during the former president's term. During a White House student film symposium in 2013, the former first lady thanked Weinstein for helping to organize the event.

"This is possible because of Harvey, and he is a wonderful human being, a good friend, and just a powerhouse," Mrs. Obama said at the time.

Weinstein has since been fired by the Weinstein Company and apologized in a statement to The New York Times for past behavior that "has caused a lot of pain." however, he has denied through his lawyer and rep many of the allegations levied against him.

Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, said in a statement to ET that the initial Times story last week was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."

On Tuesday, both The New Yorker and The New York Times published stories that included allegations made by actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Asia Argento and others.