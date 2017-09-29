Barack Obama and Joe Biden Join Prince Harry at Invictus Games--See the Pics!
Prince Harry had some exciting company while sitting courtside at a wheelchair basketball game during the Invictus Games in Toronto.
Former president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, all attended the game with the 33-year-old royal on Day 7 of the games.
When they weren't enjoying the game, Obama and Prince Harry took time to pose for photos with one of the players.
They also shook hands with this adorable young fan.
Kensington Palace tweeted a video of the crowd, excited to meet the 44th president and young royal.
Before the game, Obama and the Bidens posed with the USA wheelchair basketball team in the locker room.
The Invictus Games are an international Paralympic-style competition spearheaded by Prince Harry and launched in 2014.
And Obama and the Bidens aren't the only famous Americans who stopped by the games. Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, attended the opening ceremony, and shared a little PDA in the stands.
