Barack Obama Talks Dropping Daughter Malia Off at Harvard: "It Was a Little Bit Like Open-Heart Surgery"

Sending your kids off to school isn't easy, even when you're the former president of the United States.

Barack Obama talked about dropping his oldest daughter, Malia, off at Harvard during a speech at an event for the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children in Delaware on Monday.

"For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast," the 44th president said in a video published by WDEL 101.7FM. "I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery."