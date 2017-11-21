Barack Obama Wishes Joe Biden Happy Birthday With a Meme, Stays Squad Goals
These two! Barack Obama embraced everyone’s favorite bromance on Monday in honor of his pal and former vice president Joe Biden’s 75th birthday.
Obama, 56, took to Twitter to make his own meme in honor of the special day. In the throwback photo, the former president is addressing an audience as Biden sits behind him with a big grin, pointing to someone in the crowd.
“ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth—,” Obama captioned the pic. “BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY! ME: Joe.”
He also shared a sincere message, writing, “Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have.”
Back in June, Obama was the subject of some online love for Father’s Day.
Watch the clip below to see Michelle Obama’s tribute to the father of their two girls, Sasha and Malia!
RELATED CONTENT:
MORE: Barack and Michelle Obama 'Disgusted' by Harvey Weinstein Allegations
MORE: Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Message to 'Best Friend' Barack on 25th Wedding Anniversary
MORE: Barack Obama and Joe Biden Join Prince Harry at Invictus Games