Barack Obama Wishes Joe Biden Happy Birthday With a Meme, Stays Squad Goals

These two! Barack Obama embraced everyone’s favorite bromance on Monday in honor of his pal and former vice president Joe Biden’s 75th birthday.

Obama, 56, took to Twitter to make his own meme in honor of the special day. In the throwback photo, the former president is addressing an audience as Biden sits behind him with a big grin, pointing to someone in the crowd.

“ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth—,” Obama captioned the pic. “BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY! ME: Joe.”