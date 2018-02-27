Barbra Streisand Reveals She Cloned Her Dog

Barbra Streisand took her puppy love to the next level.

In a new interview with Variety, the 75-year-old entertainment icon reveals that she had cells taken from the mouth and stomach of her 14-year-old dog, Samantha, who died last year, so that she could be cloned.

Now she has two Coton du Tulear pups named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett. "They have different personalities,” Streisand says. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and seriousness."

Streisand also reflects on her decades-long career as an actress, singer and director, and the sexism that she says she experienced.

The Oscar winner recalls that when directing the 1991 film The Prince of Tides, which earned her a Golden Globe, Nick Nolte and the crew refused to stay late to shoot a scene.

"So I had to walk off the set. It would have literally taken 10 minutes but they were f**king with me," she says. "Today, I wouldn’t ask the question. I would tell them. And if you don’t want to do it, don’t bother to come back to work tomorrow. I wouldn’t be afraid of it. But then, I was afraid of it."

As for the remake of her 1976 movie, A Star Is Born, which stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, Streisand says she supports the project and has already seen a few of the scenes.

"It’s good," she notes. "I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t want to spook it. I can’t believe that was 40-some years ago. I think he [Bradley Cooper] did a wonderful job with her.”

Streisand adds that when Beyonce was originally said to be taking on the leading lady role, she was intrigued. “I thought when it was going to be done it was going to be very different and have a multi-racial cast, and the must was going to be rap," she explains. "But it’s more like the movie I made."

A Star Is Born hits theaters on Oct. 5.

In January, ET caught up with Streisand's husband, James Brolin, who shared the secret to the power couple's 20-year marriage. Check it out:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Share a Smooch on 'A Star Is Born' Set -- See the Steamy Pic!

Barbra Streisand Calls Out Golden Globes for Not Awarding More Female Directors -- See Her Remarks

James Brolin Reflects on 20 Years of Marriage With Barbra Streisand (Exclusive)

Related Gallery