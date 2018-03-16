Barbra Streisand Says She 'Never' Experienced a #MeToo Moment

Throughout her decades-long career, Barbra Streisand has broken down many barriers for women -- but she says she’s “never” experienced sexual harassment.

The icon was honored for her unbelievable career at PaleyFest on Friday, sitting down for an intimate conversation with Ryan Murphy at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where she revealed that while she sympathizes with many women participating in the #MeToo movement, she can’t relate.

“Never! No. I mean, never,” Streisand replied when Murphy asked if she had a #MeToo story. “I mean, I wasn't like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that's why.”

“I had no idea,” she continued, mentioning a dinner she had with a “very beautiful woman last night” who shared she also hadn’t been a victim of harassment. “It depends on the circumstances,” Streisand said.

The Oscar winner did, however, acknowledge that times were changing for women in the entertainment industry. “It's tough. We're in a strange time now, in terms of men and women and the pendulum swinging this way and that way,” she expressed. “It's going to have to come to the center.”

Murphy later noted that Streisand was one of the most notable and powerful female performers for decades, with few women coming close to her level of star power. But Streisand insisted: “I never thought of myself as powerful.”

“I was always thinking, ‘Wow,’ like a person surprised I was powerful,” she shared. “What does powerful mean? I don’t know what powerful meant.”

The 75-year-old legend revealed during the conversation that she hated being labeled as "controlling" -- "which I am," she admitted. "I would say anybody talented like you, wants to control their work." Streisand went on to say that she felt the most powerful when she was directing.

"To be in control and not feel frustrated... it's just so wonderful," she explained. "You feel so humbled by that power."

Streisand, who is the only woman to ever win a Golden Globe for directing for her 1984 film, Yentl, wasn't afraid to call out Hollywood for the lack of women following in her footsteps at the 2018 awards show in January.

