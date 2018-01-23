Barry Manilow, Reba McEntire and More Send Well Wishes to Neil Diamond After Parkinson's Diagnosis

From Brian Wilson to Barry Manilow, famous fans are flocking to social media to send messages of hope and healing to Neil Diamond following his shocking Parkinson's diagnosis.

On Monday, the legendary singer -- who will turn 77 on Wednesday -- announced his retirement from touring based on his doctor's advice.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring," he said in an official statement on his website. "I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years."

Almost immediately after the announcement, celebrities across the globe began sharing kind words online. Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, along with his daughter, Carnie Wilson, posted well wishes to Twitter and thanked the "Sweet Caroline" singer for his "years of touring and timeless beautiful music."

I’m sorry to hear about Neil Diamond’s Parkinsons diagnosis. Neil, I wish you all the best, buddy. pic.twitter.com/ZJm5ajscpm — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 23, 2018

I just wanted to say to you @NeilDiamond Thank you for these years of touring and your timeless beautiful music that has brought happiness to the world. Take care and know that we all love you so much! Your heart light shines wherever u go!! ❤️ — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) January 23, 2018

Several singers, including Reba McEntire, Barry Manilow and Nancy Sinatra, encouraged Diamond to "keep fighting," also expressing their sincere admiration for the celebrated songwriter.

#Neil Diamond So,so sorry to hear about the great Neil Diamond’s illness. I’m rooting for you Neil! Fight on from another Brooklyn boy! — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) January 23, 2018

Keep fighting, old buddy. You've got a long way to go yet. @NeilDiamond ❤️ Call the sun in the dead of the night and the sun's gonna rise in the sky. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 23, 2018

On Tuesday afternoon, Diamond himself took to Twitter to thank his friends and fans for the "outpouring of love and support," while his wife shared her gratitude for those who are donating their concert ticket refunds to Parkinson's research.

This makes me smile. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support. It makes a difference. https://t.co/TLZAa69q1B — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) January 23, 2018

See below for more celebrity reactions to the singer's sad news:

Sweet Caroline - Thank you Neil Diamond❤️ You will be with us as long as there are people who love great songs https://t.co/4cPr1r6CEJ via @youtube — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 23, 2018

Endless admiration and love to you @NeilDiamondhttps://t.co/EJfjSsPkgw — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 23, 2018

For all the joy @NeilDiamond has brought to the world, I know it will come back to him ten fold. Sending all my love to him and his family. #NeilDiamondpic.twitter.com/iVTbl6320A — Neil Sedaka (@neilsedaka) January 23, 2018

My prayers are for you, @NeilDiamond. Thank you for all the great shows you’ve given us! And I’m sure your future projects will be even greater, my friend! — Tony Orlando (@TonyOrlando) January 23, 2018

I am dismayed at the news that one of the greatest songwriter/performers of my generation #NeilDiamond has to curtail his activities due to illness.

Thru his music,Neil brought untold joy to countless fans and to the world.

I wish you all the best, Neil, and remain a "Believer"~ pic.twitter.com/wz1CDEaTWJ — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) January 23, 2018

The Recording Academy will honor Diamond with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during the GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 28, airing on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET.

