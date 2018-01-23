Barry Manilow, Reba McEntire and More Send Well Wishes to Neil Diamond After Parkinson's Diagnosis
From Brian Wilson to Barry Manilow, famous fans are flocking to social media to send messages of hope and healing to Neil Diamond following his shocking Parkinson's diagnosis.
On Monday, the legendary singer -- who will turn 77 on Wednesday -- announced his retirement from touring based on his doctor's advice.
“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring," he said in an official statement on his website. "I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years."
Almost immediately after the announcement, celebrities across the globe began sharing kind words online. Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, along with his daughter, Carnie Wilson, posted well wishes to Twitter and thanked the "Sweet Caroline" singer for his "years of touring and timeless beautiful music."
Several singers, including Reba McEntire, Barry Manilow and Nancy Sinatra, encouraged Diamond to "keep fighting," also expressing their sincere admiration for the celebrated songwriter.
On Tuesday afternoon, Diamond himself took to Twitter to thank his friends and fans for the "outpouring of love and support," while his wife shared her gratitude for those who are donating their concert ticket refunds to Parkinson's research.
See below for more celebrity reactions to the singer's sad news:
The Recording Academy will honor Diamond with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during the GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 28, airing on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET.
