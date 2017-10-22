Becky G.'s 'Mayores' Music Video Glam -- Get the Look With Celebrity Makeup Artist Etienne Ortega (Exclusive)

Etienne created this look for Becky using just three eye shadows from his PUR Pro palette -- "Lola," a matte brown shade; "3 a.m.," a black shadow and "Zenon," a silver-toned color, yes, named after the Disney Channel original movie. “I was obsessed with those movies. When I thought of this silver tone I was like, Zenon!”

Pro Tip: “With a smokey eye, it's really important to layer and to diffuse everything, blend everything out to get a really seamless finish. If you're ever in doubt, just keep blending! That’s what I always tell people!”