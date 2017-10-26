Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump in Sexy Leopard Print Dress
Behati Prinsloo is amping up her maternity style!
The 28-year-old model, who is currently pregnant with her and Adam Levine's second child, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her latest look: a sexy leopard print mini dress.
"Got myself out of my maternity jeans just to celebrate the very talented @hungvanngo," Prinsloo wrote alongside the mirror selfie. "LOVE YOU, you deserve it all. Thanks @instylemagazine for a beautiful dinner ✨ glam: @cwoodhair 💇🏼 @michaelashton 🎨 styled by me 👽."
Prinsloo revealed that she and Levine were expecting baby No. 2 last month, with a bikini pic, while a source told ET that Levine has always talked about wanting a big family.
"He and Behati want lots of kids, and they want them close in age," the source said of the couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose. "Adam is over the moon, as is Behati. They are in love with Dusty and can't wait to make her a big sister."
"Adam has already been making sure his schedule next year has time to allow for him to take off work and be with the new baby,” the source added.
