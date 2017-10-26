Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump in Sexy Leopard Print Dress

"He and Behati want lots of kids, and they want them close in age," the source said of the couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose. "Adam is over the moon, as is Behati. They are in love with Dusty and can't wait to make her a big sister."

"Adam has already been making sure his schedule next year has time to allow for him to take off work and be with the new baby,” the source added.

