Behati Prinsloo Shares an Adorable Bare Booty Pic of Adam Levine and Daughter Dusty

Prinsloo and Levine are currently expecting baby No. 2, after welcoming Dusty in September 2016.

"[Adam] and Behati want lots of kids, and they want them close in age," a source told ET when Prinsloo announced her pregnancy in September. "Adam is over the moon, as is Behati. They are in love with Dusty and can't wait to make her a big sister."

"Adam has already been making sure his schedule next year has time to allow for him to take off work and be with the new baby,” the source added.

Levine revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month that his second child will be another girl. See more in the video below.

