Behati Prinsloo Shares an Adorable Bare Booty Pic of Adam Levine and Daughter Dusty
Behati Prinsloo's got quite the view!
The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable bare booty pic of husband Adam Levine and daughter Dusty Rose heading into a bubble bath.
"Same butt different," Prinsloo captioned the snap, which features peach emojis strategically placed over her family's important bits.
Prinsloo and Levine are currently expecting baby No. 2, after welcoming Dusty in September 2016.
"[Adam] and Behati want lots of kids, and they want them close in age," a source told ET when Prinsloo announced her pregnancy in September. "Adam is over the moon, as is Behati. They are in love with Dusty and can't wait to make her a big sister."
"Adam has already been making sure his schedule next year has time to allow for him to take off work and be with the new baby,” the source added.
Levine revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month that his second child will be another girl. See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Adam Levine Reveals Gender of His Second Child, Says Wife Behati Prinsloo ‘Wants Like 100 Babies’
Adam Levine Indulges Behati Prinsloo's Pregnancy Cravings While She Shares New Pic of Her Baby Bump
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Celebrate Daughter Dusty Rose's First Birthday With Unicorn Balloons