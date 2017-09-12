‘Being Mary Jane’: Justin Makes a Confession About His Ex-Girlfriend That Brings Him Closer To MJ

The big reveal comes when MJ tries to help Justin get over Simone’s death and potentially stop him from donating the $30 million fortune that she left him to charity.

“I realized I just want to lock the whole thing up in a box and forget it ever happened,” Justin tells MJ, who has yet another plan up her sleeve. She surprises him with a meeting with Simone’s sister, Tiffany, and finds out Simone wasn’t exactly a “saint,” at least in the eyes of Justin and her sister.

“I wish Justin could make peace with Simone's death," Tiffany tells MJ. "Simone did so much and had no regrets. I wish he could say the same."

Tiffany doesn't know it yet, but Justin has a really good reason for feeling guilty over Simone’ death, which he confesses to MJ after she accuses him of trying to “sabotage” their relationship.

“This woman who lived larger than life, in the end she was just a coward,” he says while explaining how Simone refused treatment for stage four cancer. She also “begged” him to help her take her own life, and he eventually gave in to her wishes.

“I cranked up her pain meds,” he admits to MJ. “Do you think that Tiffany would still be encouraging me to spend this money if she knew the truth?”

MJ assures Justin that he made a "loving" decision by giving Simone a sense of "peace."