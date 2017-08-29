'Being Mary Jane': MJ Goes Into 'Crisis Mode,' While Her Mom Drops a Bombshell
Being Mary Jane is packing on the drama.
On Tuesday’s episode of BET’s hit series, Gabrielle Union's character finds herself facing another potential relationship "crisis."
To kick things off, Justin (Michael Ealy) shares the truth about his ex-girlfriend, Simone, after she gets caught in the crosshairs of internet trolls.
It turns out that she died from cancer in 2010, and left Justin $30 million in stock from her company.
Though Simone adds another puzzle piece to Justin’s mysterious past, it's not long before MJ faces another calamity when she learns that her ex-fiance, Lee (Chiké Okonkwo), is working on a scripted series based on their relationship.
That news drives her into “full crisis mode.”
Luckily, her publicist, Aaliyah (Raney Branch), tries to thwart a possible media firestorm by scheduling a radio interview for MJ about Lee’s new series before it premieres. However, Aaliyah ultimately decides to scrap the interview after MJ airs some frustrations about a painful reality that black women face.
“We live in a society that treats us like we’re the bottom of the barrel when it comes to romance,” she says. “Couple that with having to constantly prove ourselves as worthy enough. Be confident but not intimidating, be smart but not emasculating. Never enough, but too damn much all at the same damn time. Men are encouraged to objectify our bodies, but the second we search for sexual satisfaction, we are called whores.”
On another note, Kara (Lisa Duval) coaxes her baseball player boyfriend into a sit-down with GDU to discuss his National Anthem protest.
What starts as a dialogue on immigration turns somewhat contentious thanks to Dani (Victoria Staley), GDU’s resident political pot-stirrer. Yet Kara manages to land a victory when she uses Dani as a barter tool to land MJ a primetime special.
But the award for the night’s biggest bombshell goes to MJ’s mother, Helen (Margaret Avery). After Helen’s husband, Paul (Richard Roundtree), kicks her out of the house for cheating on him with an old family friend, she’s forced to admit the affair to her son, Patrick (Richard Brooks).
And that’s not even the most shocking part of the story. Helen also tells Patrick that she got pregnant during the tryst, which means Paul, the man who raised him, isn’t his biological father.
While her family appears to be falling apart, MJ gets a special delivery in the form of red roses from Justin, who's away in Paris for work.
She won’t be floating on cloud nine for long though, as things are about to get headed when MJ’s family drama comes to a head next week.
Being Mary Jane airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
