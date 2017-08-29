'Being Mary Jane': MJ Goes Into 'Crisis Mode,' While Her Mom Drops a Bombshell

On another note, Kara (Lisa Duval) coaxes her baseball player boyfriend into a sit-down with GDU to discuss his National Anthem protest.

What starts as a dialogue on immigration turns somewhat contentious thanks to Dani (Victoria Staley), GDU’s resident political pot-stirrer. Yet Kara manages to land a victory when she uses Dani as a barter tool to land MJ a primetime special.

But the award for the night’s biggest bombshell goes to MJ’s mother, Helen (Margaret Avery). After Helen’s husband, Paul (Richard Roundtree), kicks her out of the house for cheating on him with an old family friend, she’s forced to admit the affair to her son, Patrick (Richard Brooks).

And that’s not even the most shocking part of the story. Helen also tells Patrick that she got pregnant during the tryst, which means Paul, the man who raised him, isn’t his biological father.