‘Being Mary Jane’: MJ Makes a Big Decision as Justin Pitches Her a ‘New Dream’

Since Justin doesn’t know that MJ is on the “hiring committee” he tells her that he’s willing to “do what it takes” to “guarantee” him the job. But, also reveals that if he doesn't get the gig, he’s ready to take another executive producer job at a new political talk show in Los Angeles.

“The last thing I want to do is put us in a position where I have to consider taking this job and moving. But if Kara wins, I don’t know if I’ll have a choice,” he tells MJ, who assumes that he secretly figured out that she has a vote in the executive producer race.

Kara on the other hand, decides that being named EP of the morning show means she’s finally be able to move her family to New York, and all signs are pointing to her landing the position.

The ratings are up at GDU, and things get better when MJ and Kara successfully pitch a “female panel” segment called “Breakfast with Mary Jane,” which turns out to be a hit for the show and for MJ.