Bella Hadid Celebrates 21st Birthday in Lace-Up LBD With Sister Gigi Hadid in a Sheer Corset Top: Pics
Birthday bliss! Bella Hadid rang in her 21st birthday with friends and family in New York City on Monday night. The leggy supermodel wowed in a skintight little black dress.
She paired the racy look, which laced up on the side, with sexy stiletto heels.
She was joined by her older sister, Gigi Hadid, who rocked a sky blue sheer corset top and matching pants.
The sisters later met up with both their parents, mom Yolanda and dad Mohamed Hadid, for the celebratory evening out.
Yolanda took to Instagram to share a sweet video presenting her little girl with her birthday cake.
“May each day, Love, Health and happiness come your way........ #HBD #MyForeverBabyGirl," she captioned the clip.
Gigi also took to Instagram Stories to share snippets of their night of family fun following her loving message to Bella.
“There are no words for how much I love you. You know I've been trying to protect u from the world since day one, and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you'll ever know,” she wrote.
Earlier in the day, Bella shared a sexy video montage of herself, including a shot of her in a G-string, writing, "I was born 21 years ago."
