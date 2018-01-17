Bella Hadid Goes Braless in Sheer Dress and Oversized Two-Toned Blazer -- See the Look!

Bella Hadid knows how to turn heads.

The 21-year-old model was spotted arriving at the Heron Preston Mens' Fashion Week show in Paris, France, on Wednesday, in a unique getup.

The brunette bombshell, who isn't afraid to go bold with her style choices, went braless in a sheer Heron Preston dress adorned with crystals, black tights and an oversized, oversized grey blazer from the same designer.



Hadid kept things comfy as well, adding on white ankle socks and Balenciaga sneakers. She accessorized with small-framed rose-colored sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a black cross-body bag.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Hadid is making her way back to the runways. On Sunday, she walked in the Dsquared2 show during Milan's Men's Fashion Week in Italy.

The day before, she channeled '60s vibes in a leather burgundy trench coat and white knee-high boots at the premiere of her mother, Yolanda Hadid's, new Lifetime show, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

ET recently caught up with Yolanda, who has managed Bella and Gigi's modeling careers since they were toddlers, and chatted about her six tips for becoming a supermodel. Watch below to hear what they are!

