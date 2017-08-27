Bella Hadid Returning to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
She's back!
Bella Hadid announced on Instagram yesterday that she will be returning to the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this fall.
The model posted a sexy selfie in a bra and robe to break the news, with the caption, "@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again."
She added, "I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx 💕🌸"
The 20-year-old will don more sexy lingerie after slaying last year's runway alongside her ex, singer The Weeknd.
She rocked a jaw-dropping pewter ensemble with a flowing cape, nearly distracting her ex as she strutted the sparkly catwalk.
ET caught up with Hadid backstage at the show, where she told complimented the 27-year-old performer. "He's the best, we're still great friends," she said. "I'm excited. It's his second show, so I know he's going to kill it."
2016's show was Hadid's first time walking for the iconic fashion line, where she also sported a silvery-blue feathered ensemble.
Hadid will strut alongside veteran Angels such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldrige, and Candice Swanepoel.
