Bella Hadid Returning to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

She's back!

Bella Hadid announced on Instagram yesterday that she will be returning to the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this fall.

The model posted a sexy selfie in a bra and robe to break the news, with the caption, "@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again."