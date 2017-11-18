Bella Hadid Shares Pics From Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Venue in Shanghai

Bella's sister, Gigi Hadid, announced on Thursday that she would no longer be walking in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, after initally confirming she would be in August. A source told ET on Friday that Gigi was denied entry into the country after she seemingly made fun of Buddha on an Instagram Story earlier this year.

"I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year," Gigi wrote on Twitter. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!"

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. See more on the show in the video below.