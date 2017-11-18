Bella Hadid Shares Pics From Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Venue in Shanghai
Bella Hadid is ready to rock the runway!
The 21-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from her visit to the venue of the upcoming Victoria's Secret Runway Show.
"❤️❤️❤️Finally saw the venue today with these amazing ladies!!!! So beautiful," Bella captioned a photo of herself blowing kisses with Taylor Hill, Candace Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt and Alessandra Ambrosio. "So grateful...Can't wait for Monday 😍🤞🏼❤️ @victoriassecret SHANGHAI!!!❤️❤️❤️."
"5.DAYS.🦋🦋🦋 @victoriassecret @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine #VSFS 💙💙," she wrote alongside another pic on Wednesday. "I am so excited! Can't wait to see you Shanghai !!!! 💋💋💋."
Bella's sister, Gigi Hadid, announced on Thursday that she would no longer be walking in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, after initally confirming she would be in August. A source told ET on Friday that Gigi was denied entry into the country after she seemingly made fun of Buddha on an Instagram Story earlier this year.
"I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year," Gigi wrote on Twitter. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!"
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.