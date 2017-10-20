Bella Hadid Steps Out in Ultra Glam, Sexy White Dress in New York City
Talk about having that wow factor!
Bella Hadid put her best foot forward at Bvlgari's flagship store re-opening in New York City on Friday, oozing confidence in a stunning ivory gown.
The curve-hugging Robert Cavalli silk dress featured side cut-outs, a crystal-covered tulle sleeve and a nearly hip-high slit. She accessorized with a beaded choker, dark gray clutch and strappy silver sandals, finishing off her look with a sky-high ponytail and nude lip.
Hadid wasn't the only stunning starlet at the soiree.
Back from her European jaunt with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie looked like a glam Barbie doll in her strapless, mermaid-tail silk dress. She gave the look a little edge by pairing it with a crystal snake necklace and plenty more ice on her bangle and studded earrings. She finished off the look with blush peep-toe heels, a slicked back 'do and a baby pink pout.
A few other A-listers opted for unique takes on the LBD when they stepped out at the store.
Ellie Goulding gave off major '80s vibes in a low-cut, futuristic metallic Redemption mini with puffy sleeves, which she paired with an oversized leather belt and strappy black sandals.
Ciara showed off her curves in a skin-tight, long-sleeved latex dress, wearing her hair in a mess updo to really let the frock take center stage.
And Lily Aldridge was pure old Hollywood in a strapless black gown with a sweetheart neckline, which she accessorized with a statement necklace and earrings.
Ahead of the event, Hadid posted a video to her Instagram story, showing her glam squad helping her get ready for the big night.
She also shared a few videos to both Instagram and Snapchat that showed close-ups of her look as well as the view from her private car ride as she made her way to the party.
But if you thought the 21-year-old model would be precious with her very stainable attire, think again. She also snapped a pic of the wood-fired pizza that looks large, but was most definitely personal-sized for Hadid, since she wrote that no one "was allowed to touch my pizza" with a whole lot of exclamation points.
