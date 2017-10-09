Bella Thorne Goes Topless at 20th Birthday Party, Tongue Wrestles With YouTube Star Tana Mongeau

This isn't the first time these two have shared a smooch. In September, Mongeau posted a few photos of her and Thorne making out. "Mineeee," she captioned the pics.

Back in January, Thorne admitted to ET that having a relationship has proved difficult for her. "Dating in Hollywood is literally the worst thing," she said. "I'm in photos out with somebody, [and], like, immediately I'm their girlfriend and I've moved in with them too."

Here's a look at Thorne's other kiss pics with Mongeau: