Bella Thorne Stars in Liam Payne's New Music Video for 'Bedroom Floor' -- Watch a Teaser!
Bella Thorne is channeling her inner video vixen.
The 20-year-old actress stars in Liam Payne's upcoming music video for "Bedroom Floor."
"The concept for the video is that I am speaking on Bella's behalf, so I am her thoughts and what she's thinking about this guy who she's got a relationship with, which is a little bit broken," Payne says in a behind-the-scenes clip of the video, posted to Twitter on Monday.
"But it's very nice. I like the fact that it is empowering on the woman's side, because it's not often that you see it from this angle," he continues. "So I think it's going to be really cool."
"BedroomFloor video ft. @bellathorne coming soon," Payne captioned a shot of him and Thorne just hours later.
Thorne also shared a snap from the music video set to her Instagram on Wednesday, showing off her toned abs in a floral bikini top and high waisted pants.
The Famous in Love star certainly isn't shy about showing off her body. Thorne went topless at her 20th birthday party earlier this month, where she also tongue wrestled with YouTube star Tana Mongeau. Watch below.