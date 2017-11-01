Bella Thorne Stars in Liam Payne's New Music Video for 'Bedroom Floor' -- Watch a Teaser!

Bella Thorne is channeling her inner video vixen.

The 20-year-old actress stars in Liam Payne's upcoming music video for "Bedroom Floor."

"The concept for the video is that I am speaking on Bella's behalf, so I am her thoughts and what she's thinking about this guy who she's got a relationship with, which is a little bit broken," Payne says in a behind-the-scenes clip of the video, posted to Twitter on Monday.

"But it's very nice. I like the fact that it is empowering on the woman's side, because it's not often that you see it from this angle," he continues. "So I think it's going to be really cool."