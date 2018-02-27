Bellamy Young on How ‘Scandal’ Led to Dream Gig on 'A Wrinkle in Time' (Exclusive)

Bellamy Young is sharing what it was like to join the A-list cast of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time and how director Ava DuVernay helped give her a reason to “get out of bed” following November’s U.S. presidential election.

The 48-year-old Scandal star has a minimal role in the film, which hits theaters on Friday, but said she couldn’t turn down the part when she got the call from DuVernay, whom she previously worked with on Scandal.

“Ava directed Scandal second season, so my part in the movie is tiny, but it was just a call from Ava saying, ‘Would you like to come and play for a couple of days?’ which is the best call to get in the world,” Young told ET’s Nancy O’Dell at the movie’s premiere at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, on Monday. “This book meant the world to me when I was growing up -- it really did. I so identified with Meg and the message of the story is so important and so beautiful.”

“But also we shot Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 -- Election Day and the day after -- and having that fulcrum of a time with this cast and this crew and particularly Ava leading us through -- I was grateful to have a reason to get out of bed,” Young continued. “I was healed by her words.”

Before Young headed into the screening, ET pressed the gorgeous actress for some scoop on Thursday’s hotly anticipated Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder crossover episode. And she promised it will be nothing short of “jaw-dropping!”

“It’s incredible they brought us this idea that was seamless and beautiful and it was just meant to be, so the story is delicious,” said Young, before giving a shout-out to the “wonderful gladiators” who spend Thursday nights live tweeting with the cast.

“The two hours are going to be blended seamlessly in the most audacious, jaw-dropping way,” she continued. “There is juicy juiciness. You will see things you have never seen. There is a scene with Viola and Carrie that I haven’t seen because we never see it, but I can’t wait.”

