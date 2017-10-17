‘Below Deck’ Star Kate Chastain Really Did Try to Run Off With ‘Hot Jesus’ to Escape the Show (Exclusive)

Kate Chastain really was ready to run away from Below Deck -- with “Hot Jesus” -- in the middle of the season!

“He sailed away to Guadalupe,” Kate tells ET of her Caribbean lover featured on season five of the Bravo hit. “He kept saying, 'I'm leaving for Guadalupe. Come with me.' And I was so frustrated with how green the crew was, and he was actually very smart -- he has his doctorate in engineering and just didn't want to be part of the rat race, so he started sailing, this beautiful sailboat. Pretty good.”

“I looked for my passport,” she continues. "They locked my passport in a safe so I couldn't run away! Otherwise, I would be in Guadalupe, maybe … and next day, [his] boat was gone.”

Kate says we won’t see anymore Hot Jesus hookups this season, but there is some unexpected romance to come... between the crew.

“There's a little romance,” she teases. “Actually, there's two romances [and] you will never guess who.”