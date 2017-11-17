Ben Affleck Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘I Don't Remember It, I Don’t Think She’s Lying'

“I was accused of by a woman, touching her breasts while I gave her a hug,” Affleck said of the alleged incident. “I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologize for it. I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up.”

The 45-year-old actor went on to acknowledge that he and all men have a responsibility to be “mindful” of their behavior, declaring, “If I was ever part of the problem, I want to change and be part of the solution.”

Affleck further noted that he’s still figuring out how to navigate the issue. “I think the most important thing to do is support the voices coming forward, believe them, and create a business where more women are empowered and in a place so less of this happens and so there’s a way of reporting this stuff so people can feel safe doing," he said.

He also admitted that he didn’t fully comprehend the scope of the problem. “I thought I had a sense of the scope of the problem and I thought I understood it and the truth is, I really didn’t,” Affleck said. “I didn’t understand what it’s like to be groped, harassed, to be interrupted, talked over, paid less, pushed around, belittled -- all the things that women deal with that for me, as a man, I had the privilege of not having to deal with.”