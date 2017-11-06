Ben Affleck Admits Daughter Violet Is Already Embarrassed of Him Even Though He's Batman (Exclusive)
Even playing the most beloved superhero ever isn't always enough to make a parent impressive to their kids.
While Ben Affleck's role as Batman might put him on a special pedestal in eyes of his 5-year-old son Sam, the star admitted that the same can't be said for his 11-year-old daughter, Violet.
ET's Carly Steel sat down with Affleck at aJustice League press junket over the weekend, alongside all of his co-stars -- Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ezra Miller (The Flash)/
The 45-year-old father of three -- who shares his adorable kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner -- opened up about how, for Violet, even being the Dark Knight doesn't win him any cool points with his little girl.
WATCH: Ben Affleck Goes to Extraordinary Lengths to Play Batman for His 4-Year-Old Son Sam
"[For] my oldest daughter, I'm already embarrassing, you know what I mean?" Affleck said. "I'm like, 'How can I be embarrassing? I'm Batman. That embarrasses you?' She's like, 'Dad, pick me up down the street."
Affleck, Gadot and Momoa said that they made sure to bring their kids to the set to watch some of the production, and it turns out Affleck's daughters were particularly wowed by a different member of the Justice League.
"The girls were into Wonder Woman," he said of Violet and his 8-year-old daughter, Seraphina. "I like to think they were into Batman a little, but my girls [were] definitely into Wonder Woman."
WATCH: Ben Affleck Is Just 'Broken Down' Enough to Play Batman
When it comes down to it, Batman's cool and all but The Flash is really his idol, and Affleck said Sam, "got really shy" when he got a chance to see Miller in full costume as the Scarlet Speedster.
"I was like, 'That's the real Flash.' And he looked like he saw Jesus Christ," the actor recalled, laughing. "I was like, 'Yup, that's him. That's the one, the real Flash.'"
As for Gadot's 5-year-old daughter, Alma, she's a huge fan of Batman, and she really enjoys getting to know his secret identity.
"My daughter loves Batman and she wouldn't call him Batman, she would Ben," the 32-year-old actress explained. "Because then she feels like she's cooler because she knows him by his name."
NEWS: 'Justice League' International Trailer Finally Gives Fans a Look at the Villainous Steppenwolf
The question now is how long Affleck will continue to wear the iconic cape and cowl, considering the many conflicting reports as to the status of the hotly anticipated Batman standalone film that has seems to have sunk into development quicksand in recent months.
When pressed on the possibility of a Batman solo project, Affleck remained evasive, explaining, "I can only tell you that time will tell."
In the meantime, fans can still watch Affleck fight baddies as the iconic Caped Crusader -- alongside his super-powered teammates -- when Justice League hits theaters Nov. 17.