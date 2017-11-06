Ben Affleck Admits Daughter Violet Is Already Embarrassed of Him Even Though He's Batman (Exclusive)

"[For] my oldest daughter, I'm already embarrassing, you know what I mean?" Affleck said. "I'm like, 'How can I be embarrassing? I'm Batman. That embarrasses you?' She's like, 'Dad, pick me up down the street."

Affleck, Gadot and Momoa said that they made sure to bring their kids to the set to watch some of the production, and it turns out Affleck's daughters were particularly wowed by a different member of the Justice League.

"The girls were into Wonder Woman," he said of Violet and his 8-year-old daughter, Seraphina. "I like to think they were into Batman a little, but my girls [were] definitely into Wonder Woman."