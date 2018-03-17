Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam Go Shirtless While Training for New Movie on the Beach -- See the Pics!

It's all work and a little play for Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Garret Hedlund and Oscar Isaac.

The actors were photographed training for their new movie, Triple Frontier, in Hawaii on Thursday, and it seems they took full advantage of their beach spot.

Affleck showed off his tattoos on the shore before diving into the ocean under the supervision of Hawaii lifeguards. Hunnam, meanwhile, showed off his toned bod in a pair of red swim trunks. The actor had fun goofing off with Hedlund on the sand, before the pair, as well as Isaac, got down to business and awaited instruction from their trainers.

Triple Frontier, directed by JC Chandor and produced by Netflix, has had several high-profile actors attached to the project before Affleck, Hunnam, Hedlund and Isaac settled in. Tom Hanks was originally supposed to star, with Johnny Depp, Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum, Mark Wahlberg and Pedro Pascal also attached at several different points throughout development.

Originally centered on the actions of a ruthless drug cartel, the action thriller will be set on the border between Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina.

ET sat down with Hunnam last year, where he opened up about getting in shape for another movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"I was probably 20 pounds heavier than my body naturally wants to be, so it is a full-time job to keep that muscle on," he said, explaining that while the hardest part was keeping up with his diet, the biggest factor in his body transformation was pull-ups. "I did an enormous amount of pull-ups."

